Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jack St. Ivany headshot

Jack St. Ivany News: Receiving regular playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

St. Ivany has suited up in 10 of the Penguins' first 12 games, though he has yet to record a point.

St. Ivany has a clear edge over Ryan Shea for a third-pairing job. The results haven't been particularly strong -- St. Ivany has nine shots on net, 24 hits, 12 blocked shots, nine PIM and a minus-4 rating in 2024-25. The 25-year-old defenseman is averaging 15:46 of ice time, but with virtually no scoring upside, he is unlikely to be a factor in most fantasy formats.

Jack St. Ivany
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now