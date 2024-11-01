Jack St. Ivany News: Receiving regular playing time

St. Ivany has suited up in 10 of the Penguins' first 12 games, though he has yet to record a point.

St. Ivany has a clear edge over Ryan Shea for a third-pairing job. The results haven't been particularly strong -- St. Ivany has nine shots on net, 24 hits, 12 blocked shots, nine PIM and a minus-4 rating in 2024-25. The 25-year-old defenseman is averaging 15:46 of ice time, but with virtually no scoring upside, he is unlikely to be a factor in most fantasy formats.