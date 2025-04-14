Jack Thompson Injury: Ruled out Monday
Thompson (upper body) will be sidelined against Vancouver on Monday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Thompson is currently stuck in a five-game goal drought during which he managed just two helpers, three shots and 15 blocks while averaging 16:40 of ice time. With the Sharks' season ending against Edmonton on Wednesday, there is little reason to rush the 23-year-old defenseman back into the lineup.
