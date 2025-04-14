Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Thompson headshot

Jack Thompson Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Thompson (upper body) will be sidelined against Vancouver on Monday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Thompson is currently stuck in a five-game goal drought during which he managed just two helpers, three shots and 15 blocks while averaging 16:40 of ice time. With the Sharks' season ending against Edmonton on Wednesday, there is little reason to rush the 23-year-old defenseman back into the lineup.

Jack Thompson
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now