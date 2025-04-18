Fantasy Hockey
Jack Thompson News: Sent to AHL

Published on April 18, 2025

Thompson (upper body) was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Thompson is expected to suit up for AHL San Jose either Friday or Saturday in Calgary. The 23-year-old defenseman was injured Sunday versus the Flames and missed the final two games of the NHL season. He had four goals and 10 points with 54 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 31 NHL appearances this season.

