Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jackson Blake headshot

Jackson Blake News: Notches two helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 9:11pm

Blake logged two even-strength assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Devils in Game 4.

Blake has generated three helpers over four playoff contests. The 21-year-old winger nabbed an assist on two of Andrei Svechnikov's three markers in this win. Seth Jarvis was bumped down to the second line Sunday in favor of Svechnikov, and that switch produced fruitful results, as Blake and the top line racked up a total of seven points. Blake has compiled nine shots, four hits, four PIM and a plus-1 rating while averaging 18:38 of ice time this postseason. Game 5 will be in Raleigh on Tuesday.

Jackson Blake
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now