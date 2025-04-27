Jackson Blake News: Notches two helpers

Blake logged two even-strength assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Devils in Game 4.

Blake has generated three helpers over four playoff contests. The 21-year-old winger nabbed an assist on two of Andrei Svechnikov's three markers in this win. Seth Jarvis was bumped down to the second line Sunday in favor of Svechnikov, and that switch produced fruitful results, as Blake and the top line racked up a total of seven points. Blake has compiled nine shots, four hits, four PIM and a plus-1 rating while averaging 18:38 of ice time this postseason. Game 5 will be in Raleigh on Tuesday.