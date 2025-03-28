Jacob Trouba Injury: Injured Friday

Trouba (undisclosed) left Friday's game versus the Rangers after falling into the boards in the third period. There was no update on his status following the game.

Trouba was injured on a shorthanded rush in the third period. He ended up with 15:50 of ice time as well as four hits and two blocked shots in the contest. If he can't suit up Sunday versus the Maple Leafs, Oliver Kylington will likely get a chance to play.