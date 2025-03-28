Fantasy Hockey
Jacob Trouba headshot

Jacob Trouba Injury: Injured Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Trouba (undisclosed) left Friday's game versus the Rangers after falling into the boards in the third period. There was no update on his status following the game.

Trouba was injured on a shorthanded rush in the third period. He ended up with 15:50 of ice time as well as four hits and two blocked shots in the contest. If he can't suit up Sunday versus the Maple Leafs, Oliver Kylington will likely get a chance to play.

Jacob Trouba
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
