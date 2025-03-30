Fantasy Hockey
Jacob Trouba headshot

Jacob Trouba Injury: Not playing against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Trouba is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and will not play Sunday versus the Maple Leafs.

Oliver Kylington will draw into the lineup Sunday in Trouba's stead. The 31-year-old Trouba has accounted for one goal, 13 helpers, 64 PIM, 102 shots on goal, 192 blocked shots, 156 hits and a minus-3 rating over 71 appearances between the Rangers and Ducks this season. Anaheim's next game is Tuesday against San Jose.

Jacob Trouba
Anaheim Ducks
