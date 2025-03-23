Jacob Trouba News: Provides helper Sunday

Trouba logged an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Trouba has picked up two points over 12 contests in March. The 31-year-old defenseman has largely filled a shutdown role with limited scoring potential, instead serving as more of a mentor for a talented crop of young blueliners on the Ducks' roster. For the season, Trouba has 14 points, 100 shots on net, 152 hits, 189 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating across 69 appearances between the Ducks and the Rangers.