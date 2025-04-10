Jake Christiansen Injury: Suffers upper-body injury

Christiansen sustained an upper-body injury during Thursday's clash against Buffalo and isn't expected to return to the game.

Christiansen was playing in just his second game since returning from an upper-body injury, but it's not clear if this is a recurrence of that issue or something new. He has a goal, eight points, 50 hits and 65 blocks in 67 appearances in 2024-25. If Christiansen can't play Saturday versus Washington, then Jack Johnson might draw back into the lineup.