Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel News: Returns to practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2025 at 7:45am

Guentzel (personal) was back at practice Friday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Guentzel did not play Tuesday versus Toronto, awaiting the birth of his child. The 30-year-old has 38 goals and 39 assists across 76 games with the Lightning this season. He has been a stud on the power play with 16 goals and 11 helpers on the Lightning's top unit. He should be back in his regular role on the top line, alongside Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point on Friday versus Detroit.

Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning
