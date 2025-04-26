Jake McCabe News: Chips in with helper

McCabe notched an assist and blocked three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators in Game 4.

The helper was McCabe's first point in four playoff contests. The 31-year-old blueliner has added 11 blocks, three hits, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating. He missed the last seven games of the regular season due to an upper-body injury, but he's had no trouble stepping back into a top-four role during postseason play. McCabe had 23 points, 118 hits, 135 blocks and a plus-23 rating over 66 regular-season outings, so he'll fill more of a shutdown role in the playoffs.