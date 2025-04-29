Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Middleton headshot

Jake Middleton News: Registers assist Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Middleton posted an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and five blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Middleton got on the scoresheet for the first time this postseason when he helped out on Matt Boldy's third-period tally. The 29-year-old Middleton is playing big minutes in a top-four role, but he's there for his shutdown skills rather than his offense. The blueliner has added six shots on net, 10 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over five playoff games.

Jake Middleton
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now