Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Jake Neighbours headshot

Jake Neighbours News: Records assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Neighbours notched an assist, two shots on goal and nine hits in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Neighbours has picked up an assist in three of the last four contests. He has two helpers, four shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-2 rating over three playoff outings. Neighbours' physical style makes him a good fit in a middle-six role during the postseason, though expectations are up for his scoring after his 22-goal, 46-point performance over 82 regular-season games.

Jake Neighbours
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now