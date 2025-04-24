Jake Neighbours News: Records assist in win

Neighbours notched an assist, two shots on goal and nine hits in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Neighbours has picked up an assist in three of the last four contests. He has two helpers, four shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-2 rating over three playoff outings. Neighbours' physical style makes him a good fit in a middle-six role during the postseason, though expectations are up for his scoring after his 22-goal, 46-point performance over 82 regular-season games.