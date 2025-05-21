Jake Oettinger News: Earns win in Game 1

Oettinger stopped 24 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Oettinger collected his second series-opening win in as many rounds. He was a little shaky in the middle frame, but the Stars' offense picked him up with a big third period to secure the win. Oettinger is now 9-5 with a 2.51 GAA and a .917 save percentage over 14 playoff contests. He'll look to keep things rolling in Game 2 on Friday.