Jake Oettinger News: Faces barrage in Game 4 loss

Oettinger stopped 31 of 34 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

The Stars' defense was leakier than usual, and Oettinger ended up with nearly a full game's worth of work in two periods. Casey DeSmith played in the final frame, and Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports Oettinger rested in the third frame and wasn't dealing with an injury. The series is even at 2-2, and Oettinger has allowed 11 goals on 123 shots over four games. He'll likely be back between the pipes on home ice Monday in Game 5.