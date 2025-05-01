Jake Oettinger News: Facing Avalanche

Oettinger will guard the visiting crease in Colorado in Game 6 on Thursday, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Oettinger has won three of his last four starts against the Avs after allowing four goals on only 24 shots in a 5-1 Game 1 loss. He has 2.58 GAA and a .914 save percentage in five postseason games versus Colorado in 2024-25. The Avalanche are generating 3.00 goals per game in the playoffs, tied for eighth in NHL scoring.