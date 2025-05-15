Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Gives up three goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Oettinger allowed three goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Jets in Game 5. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Oettinger wasn't able to take his home success on the road, though he was not the problem in this contest. The Jets capitalized on two power plays, and their one even-strength tally against Oettinger came on a double-deflection. Still, it's a little frustrating to see the 26-year-old unable to close out a series at the first opportunity for the fourth time in the last two postseasons. He's a virtual lock to start Saturday's Game 6 in Dallas, where he is 5-1 this postseason, and it's important to note the Jets have yet to win a road game during these playoffs.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now