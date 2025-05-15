Jake Oettinger News: Gives up three goals in loss

Oettinger allowed three goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Jets in Game 5. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Oettinger wasn't able to take his home success on the road, though he was not the problem in this contest. The Jets capitalized on two power plays, and their one even-strength tally against Oettinger came on a double-deflection. Still, it's a little frustrating to see the 26-year-old unable to close out a series at the first opportunity for the fourth time in the last two postseasons. He's a virtual lock to start Saturday's Game 6 in Dallas, where he is 5-1 this postseason, and it's important to note the Jets have yet to win a road game during these playoffs.