Jake Oettinger News: Holds on for Game 7 win

Oettinger stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 7.

Oettinger gave up the first two goals of the game, but the Stars lifted him up with a third-period rally to advance to the second round. The first round was not Oettinger's best work, as he posted a 2.85 GAA and a .911 save percentage over seven appearances, but the quality of opponent is a large factor in those numbers. He'll once again be in control of the crease heading into the second round.