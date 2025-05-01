Jake Oettinger News: Loses on unfortunate bounce

Oettinger stopped 41 of 46 shots in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 6. The last two goals were empty-netters.

The Avalanche had plenty of pressure, so it may not have mattered much in the end, but the deciding goal was scored after a failed clearance. It bounced off Colin Blackwell and past Oettinger to put the Avalanche ahead midway through the third period. Oettinger was again strong under heavy pressure, but this was his worst game of the postseason. He's now 3-3 with 18 goals allowed over six contests. Even with an elevated number of goals against, there's no doubt the Stars will stick with Oettinger for Game 7 in Dallas on Saturday.