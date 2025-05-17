Jake Oettinger News: Secures series win in overtime

Oettinger stopped 22 of 23 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets in Game 6.

Oettinger has yet to lose consecutive games this postseason. He was sharp in the second round, giving up just 12 goals over six contests versus the Jets despite the Stars being on the wrong side of two shutout losses. The 26-year-old is now at a 2.47 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 13 playoff outings. Oettinger will next try to tame the relentless offense of the Oilers in the Western Conference Finals, though the Stars' previous experience versus the Avalanche in the first round should give Oettinger a reference point for his next opponent.