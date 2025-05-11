Jake Oettinger News: Starting Game 3
Oettinger will patrol the home crease against Winnipeg in Game 3 on Sunday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.
Oettinger made 21 saves on 24 shots in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Jets, with the fourth goal being an empty-netter. He has earned a 5-4 record with a 2.78 GAA and a .910 save percentage through nine appearances this postseason. Winnipeg has registered 3.00 goals per game in the 2025 playoffs.
