Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Starting Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Oettinger will patrol the home crease against Winnipeg in Game 3 on Sunday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger made 21 saves on 24 shots in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Jets, with the fourth goal being an empty-netter. He has earned a 5-4 record with a 2.78 GAA and a .910 save percentage through nine appearances this postseason. Winnipeg has registered 3.00 goals per game in the 2025 playoffs.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
