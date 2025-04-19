Jake Oettinger News: Starting in Game 1

Oettinger will be between the home pipes versus Colorado in Game 1 of the opening round of the playoffs Saturday, Brien Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

Oettinger enters the playoffs on a three-game losing streak, allowing 14 goals and 93 shots (.849 save percentage). He needs to turn things around against a tough Colorado team who generated 3.33 goals per game during the 2024-25 regular season, sixth in the NHL.