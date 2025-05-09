Jake Oettinger News: Tending twine Friday

Oettinger will protect the road goal in Game 2 versus the Jets on Friday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Oettinger shook off his Game 1 demons Wednesday, making 29 saves in a 3-2 win to give the Stars a rare 1-0 series lead. The 26-year-old will look to turn in a repeat effort in Game 2, and if he can do so, the Stars are set to head home with a formidable 2-0 series lead.