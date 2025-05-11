Jake Oettinger News: Victorious on home ice Sunday

Oettinger turned aside 23 of 25 shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

With the win, Oettinger improved to 4-1 at home this postseason. The 26-year-old netminder conceded a goal in each of the first two periods Sunday, but Dallas scored three times in the final frame to take a 2-1 series lead ahead of Game 4 on Tuesday. Oettinger is sporting a 6-4 record, .911 save percentage and 2.71 GAA over 10 playoff outings. The Minnesota native is currently tied with Edmonton's Calvin Pickard for the most wins among goaltenders in the 2024-25 Stanley Cup Playoffs.