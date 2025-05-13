Jake Oettinger News: Wins again in Game 4
Oettinger stopped 31 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.
Oettinger turned in another good effort and got plenty of help from Mikael Granlund, who had a had trick to lead the Stars' offense. Over four games in the second round, Oettinger has been sharp with just eight goals allowed on 113 shots, good for a .929 save percentage. The 26-year-old will likely get the chance to close out the series in Winnipeg on Thursday in Game 5.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now