Jake Oettinger News: Wins again in Game 4

Oettinger stopped 31 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Oettinger turned in another good effort and got plenty of help from Mikael Granlund, who had a had trick to lead the Stars' offense. Over four games in the second round, Oettinger has been sharp with just eight goals allowed on 113 shots, good for a .929 save percentage. The 26-year-old will likely get the chance to close out the series in Winnipeg on Thursday in Game 5.