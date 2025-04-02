Jake Sanderson News: Achieves 50-point season

Sanderson scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Sanderson has scored in two of the last three games and has 14 points over 16 outings since the start of March. The 22-year-old defenseman is also plus-2 in that span, an indication that some of his defensive struggles, as well as those of the Senators as a whole, have faded away as the team pushes toward making the playoffs. Sanderson reached the 50-point mark with the goal, the first time in his three seasons he's been at that level. He's added 167 shots on net, 149 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 73 appearances this season.