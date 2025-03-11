Jake Sanderson News: Nine assists in last six games

Sanderson set up two goals Tuesday in a 5-2 win over the Flyers.

He also delivered two blocks, one hit and one shot. Sanderson has nine assists in his last six games; four of those came on the power play. And his 45 points (six goals, 39 assists) put him 12th on the NHL scoring list for defenders. Plus his 136 blocks -- good for 15th in the league -- gives him a real edge in leagues that count secondary stats. Sanderson's minus-19 is his anchor, but that may not be an issue in your format.