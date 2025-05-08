Jake Walman News: Finds twine in Game 2 win
Walman scored a goal, went plus-2 and blocked five shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.
Walman tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. This was the defenseman's second point in eight playoff outings. While he hasn't been a big scorer, he's been sound in his own zone, posting a plus-11 rating and 23 blocked shots. Walman's defensive usage has helped cover the absence of Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), who won't play in the second round.
