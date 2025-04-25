Jake Walman News: Logs assist in win

Walman notched an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 7-4 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Walman picked up his first point in three playoff contests. The 29-year-old has added three shots on net, five hits, five blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-5 rating. He's seeing time in a top-four role and on the second power-play unit. Walman has scoring potential after a career year of 40 points in 65 regular-season outings between the Oilers and the Sharks.