Jakob Chychrun Injury: Game-time call

Chychrun (illness) is expected to be a game-time decision Sunday versus Columbus, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Chychrun has missed Washington's past two games due to the illness. He has 20 goals and 47 points in 72 appearances in 2024-25. Dylan McIlrath is projected to draw back into the lineup for Sunday's matchup, while Alexander Alexeyev is expected to be a healthy scratch. However, if Chychrun is able to return, then perhaps both McIlrath and Alexeyev will be kept out of the lineup.