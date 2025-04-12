Jakob Chychrun Injury: Not available Saturday

Chychrun (illness) will miss Saturday's tilt in Columbus, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Chychrun will miss his second consecutive game as there is no reason for Washington to rush him back into action as they have clinched top spot in the Eastern Conference. Chychrun has 20 goals and 27 assists, including 15 points on the power play this season. Alexander Alexeyev will enter the lineup to replace Chychtun.