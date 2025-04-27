Fantasy Hockey
Jakob Chychrun News: Garners helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Chychrun notched an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 4.

Chychrun has a goal and an assist over the last two games after going six contests without a point. The defenseman continues to handle a large role on the Capitals' top pairing and is also seeing a strong share of power-play time this postseason. He's at two points, eight shots on net, five hits, 13 blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-5 rating over four playoff outings.

