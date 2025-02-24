Jakub Lauko Injury: Set to practice fully Monday

Lauko (lower body) is expected to be a full participant in Monday's practice, according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

After missing the last three games, Lauko might be ready to return to the lineup against Detroit on Tuesday. He has two goals, five points, 25 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and 59 hits in 33 appearances this season. To activate Lauko from injured reserve, the Wild could assign Devin Shore to AHL Iowa or place Travis Dermott on waivers.