Jakub Skarek News: Solid in relief duty Tuesday

Skarek stopped all seven shots he faced in relief during Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

Skarek looked solid between the pipes in the third period after replacing Ilya Sorokin, who allowed five goals on 11 shots before being replaced at the start of the third period. Skarek has made just two appearances (one start) this season, stopping 34 of 39 shots and posting a 3.95 GAA.