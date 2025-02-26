Fantasy Hockey
Jakub Skarek headshot

Jakub Skarek News: Solid in relief duty Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Skarek stopped all seven shots he faced in relief during Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

Skarek looked solid between the pipes in the third period after replacing Ilya Sorokin, who allowed five goals on 11 shots before being replaced at the start of the third period. Skarek has made just two appearances (one start) this season, stopping 34 of 39 shots and posting a 3.95 GAA.

Jakub Skarek
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
