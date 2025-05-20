Jalen Chatfield Injury: Game-time call Tuesday

Chatfield (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Game 1 against the Panthers on Tuesday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said that Chatfield wants to suit up for the opening matchup of the Eastern Conference Finals, but a determination on the 29-year-old's status has yet to be made. If Chatfield is unable to play in Game 1, Scott Morrow, who hasn't made in appearance in the 2025 postseason, is an option to draw into the lineup, per Ruff. The Hurricanes have been off since Thursday after defeating the Capitals in five games, while the Panthers emerged victorious over the Maple Leafs in Game 7 on Sunday.