Jalen Chatfield Injury: Status unclear for Tuesday

Chatfield (undisclosed) didn't participate in Monday's practice, leaving his availability in doubt for Game 1 against Florida on Tuesday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Chatfield missed Thursday's series-clinching win over Washington and hasn't been practicing. His availability for Game 1 against Florida will be determined after Tuesday's morning skate. The 29-year-old blueliner has contributed one goal, eight shots on net, 11 blocked shots and nine hits through nine appearances this postseason. If Chatfield is unavailable to play against the Panthers, Scott Morrow, Alexander Nikishin, Riley Stillman and Ty Smith are potential replacements for Tuesday's lineup.