Jalen Chatfield headshot

Jalen Chatfield Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Chatfield (undisclosed) won't play in Game 5 versus the Capitals on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Chatfield suffered an undisclosed injury in Game 4 and didn't practice Wednesday. He was initially expected to play, but instead, he'll be out of action, with Alexander Nikishin expected to draw in for his NHL debut instead. Chatfield would get a little extra time to recover if the Hurricanes are able to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win Thursday.

