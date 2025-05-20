Jalen Chatfield Injury: Won't play in series opener
Chatfield (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Panthers on Tuesday, Pat Welter of WRAL reports.
Chatfield's status has been up in the air between rounds after he missed Game 5 of the second round against the Capitals. The 29-year-old blueliner will be out for a second straight game despite partaking in Tuesday's morning skate. Scott Morrow will make his playoff debut while Chatfield will attempt to be ready for Thursday's Game 2.
