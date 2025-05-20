Fantasy Hockey
Jalen Chatfield headshot

Jalen Chatfield Injury: Won't play in series opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Chatfield (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Panthers on Tuesday, Pat Welter of WRAL reports.

Chatfield's status has been up in the air between rounds after he missed Game 5 of the second round against the Capitals. The 29-year-old blueliner will be out for a second straight game despite partaking in Tuesday's morning skate. Scott Morrow will make his playoff debut while Chatfield will attempt to be ready for Thursday's Game 2.

Jalen Chatfield
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
