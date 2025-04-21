Fantasy Hockey
Jalen Chatfield News: Lights lamp in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 1:18pm

Chatfield scored a goal, had two PIM and recorded a blocked shot in Sunday's 4-1 win over New Jersey in Game 1.

Chatfield's goal set the tempo for the rest of the contest by finding the back of the net just under two and a half minutes into Game 1. He then picked up a cross-checking penalty on New Jersey's Nico Hischier just minutes later. Even though Chatfield tallied just seven goals in the regular season, he's had the hot hand as of late with two goals in his last three contests. Chatfield will likely cool off offensively throughout the playoffs and return to his primary role as a strong defenseman with a good plus-minus rating. However, his ability to perform offensively in big moments is an encouraging sign for the Hurricanes moving forward.

