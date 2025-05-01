Jason Robertson Injury: Labeled day-to-day

Per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic, Robertson (knee) is now considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's Game 6 in Colorado, according to coach Peter DeBoer.

Robertson was injured in the regular-season finale and was considered week-to-week at that time. The talented winger will not play Thursday but he has not been ruled out if Game 7 is needed Saturday. Robertson had 35 goals and 45 assists in 82 regular-season games in 2024-25.