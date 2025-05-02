Jason Robertson Injury: Not playing in Game 7

Robertson (knee) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's Game 7 versus the Avalanche, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Head coach Pete DeBoer relayed the information Friday. The Stars will face a must-win game Saturday without Robertson or Miro Heiskanen (knee). Robertson was recently upgraded to day-to-day, but the only way he'll get postseason action is if the Stars can advance to the second round.