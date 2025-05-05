Jason Robertson Injury: Remains day-to-day

Robertson (knee) participated in Monday's practice and is still day-to-day, according to Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

Robertson sat out Dallas' first-round series against Colorado after getting injured in the Stars' regular-season finale versus Nashville on April 16. His status for Game 1 versus Winnipeg on Wednesday remains unclear, but he has made some progress in his recovery. Robertson produced 35 goals, 80 points and 211 shots on net across 82 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season.