Jason Robertson Injury: Won't travel with team

Robertson (knee) won't accompany the Stars to Denver for Games 3 and 4 against Colorado, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports Tuesday.

Robertson remains week-to-week, and there is no update on his status other than that he has been working out off the ice. Robertson's availability for Round 1 remains doubtful, and it's still unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He amassed 35 goals, 80 points and 211 shots on net in 82 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season.