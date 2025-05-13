Fantasy Hockey
Jason Robertson

Jason Robertson News: Earns first point of playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Robertson notched a power-play assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Robertson helped out on the first of Mikael Granlund's three goals in the game. Since returning from a knee injury to begin the second round, Robertson has a helper, six shots on net, five hits, four blocks and a minus-3 rating. He's had relatively limited ice time, topping 15 minutes in just two of four games since his return, though that's less surprising given the balanced structure of the Stars' lineup.

Jason Robertson
Dallas Stars

