Jason Robertson News: Earns first point of playoffs
Robertson notched a power-play assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.
Robertson helped out on the first of Mikael Granlund's three goals in the game. Since returning from a knee injury to begin the second round, Robertson has a helper, six shots on net, five hits, four blocks and a minus-3 rating. He's had relatively limited ice time, topping 15 minutes in just two of four games since his return, though that's less surprising given the balanced structure of the Stars' lineup.
