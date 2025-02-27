Jason Zucker Injury: Won't play Thursday

Zucker (lower body) is set to miss Thursday's game against Carolina, according Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Zucker was considered a game-time decision after suffering the injury when he blocked a shot during Saturday's 8-2 victory over the Rangers. He has 18 goals, 44 points and 53 PIM in 54 outings with Buffalo in 2024-25. Sam Lafferty will likely draw back into the lineup due to Zucker's absence.