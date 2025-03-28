Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jason Zucker headshot

Jason Zucker News: Back at practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Zucker (personal) rejoined the team for Friday's practice session, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Zucker was back on the ice after missing Thursday's clash with the Penguins due to a family matter. With the veteran winger available to face the Flyers on Saturday, the Sabres returned Josh Dunne to the minors. Since returning from a lower-body injury, Zucker has struggled offensively, producing just one goal and one assist in his last eight appearances -- though both of those tallies came with the man advantage.

Jason Zucker
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now