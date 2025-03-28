Jason Zucker News: Back at practice Friday
Zucker (personal) rejoined the team for Friday's practice session, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Zucker was back on the ice after missing Thursday's clash with the Penguins due to a family matter. With the veteran winger available to face the Flyers on Saturday, the Sabres returned Josh Dunne to the minors. Since returning from a lower-body injury, Zucker has struggled offensively, producing just one goal and one assist in his last eight appearances -- though both of those tallies came with the man advantage.
