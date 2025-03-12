Jayden Struble News: Lends assist in overtime loss

Struble posted an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Struble ended February with a helper in three straight games, but this was his first point over six outings in March. The 23-year-old defenseman is holding onto a bottom-four role for the Canadiens while Kaiden Guhle (quadriceps) remains out indefinitely. Struble is at nine points, 36 shots on net, 90 hits, 42 blocked shots, 48 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 39 appearances. He's not a big scorer, so his fantasy appeal is limited to deep formats that value his contributions in hits and PIM.