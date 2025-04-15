Fantasy Hockey
Jeff Malott News: Puts up assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Malott notched an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

Malott has been with the big club since March 26, and he's appeared in 11 straight games. He was able to get his first NHL point when he assisted on an Alex Laferriere tally in the second period. In addition to the assist, Malott has added 13 shots on net, 18 hits and seven PIM. If he plays during the postseason, it'll likely be in a bottom-six role.

