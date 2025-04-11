Jere Innala News: Elevated from minors

Innala was called up from AHL Colorado on Friday.

Innala has appeared in 15 games this season, in which he failed to register a point. In those appearances, the 27-year-old winger chipped in 19 hits, five blocks and four shots while averaging just 6:55 of ice time. With the number of injuries among the Avs' forwards, Innala could have a decent shot at appearing in either Saturday or Sunday's matchup with the Kings or Ducks, respectively.