Jere Innala headshot

Jere Innala News: Elevated from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Innala was called up from AHL Colorado on Friday.

Innala has appeared in 15 games this season, in which he failed to register a point. In those appearances, the 27-year-old winger chipped in 19 hits, five blocks and four shots while averaging just 6:55 of ice time. With the number of injuries among the Avs' forwards, Innala could have a decent shot at appearing in either Saturday or Sunday's matchup with the Kings or Ducks, respectively.

