Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Drawing home start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Swayman will defend the home cage versus the Capitals on Tuesday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Swayman is mired in a five-game losing streak -- his last victory came against Florida on March 11. The 26-year-old finished March with a 2-7-0 record, .872 save percentage and 3.65 GAA over nine appearances. It won't get any easier for Swayman on Tuesday against a Capitals squad that sits first in the NHL with 3.63 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
