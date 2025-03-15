Jeremy Swayman News: Ice tilted at him all night long

Swayman made 34 saves Saturday in a 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay. The Lightning's final two goals were scored on an empty net.

Swayman had the rink tilted at him all game long -- Andrei Vasilevskiy saw just 12 shots (two goals). Swayman can't do it alone, and that's exactly what it felt like Saturday -- the Bruins didn't show up. That means Swayman could have a rough ride to the season's end, and that could negatively impact your fantasy playoff run.